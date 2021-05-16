Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 76,181 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,181 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 4.0% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

