Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $1.14 Million Position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

