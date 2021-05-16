LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.02.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 17.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

