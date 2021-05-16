Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $166.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.