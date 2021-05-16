Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.82.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

