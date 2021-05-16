Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-$856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.97 million.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. 41,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,421. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

