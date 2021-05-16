Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.