Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $365.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.