Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 29.1% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $101,111.33 and $175.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,753.16 or 1.00157222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00238121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

