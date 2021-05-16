LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $67,387.32 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in LKQ by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Truist raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

