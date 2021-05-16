L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.04

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.04 and last traded at $85.91, with a volume of 47646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The firm has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

L’Oréal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

