Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $65.84 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $65,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.