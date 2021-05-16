Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $85,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $460.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.43 and a 200 day moving average of $526.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

