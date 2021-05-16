Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 94,217 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,217 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $165,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock valued at $84,791,254. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

