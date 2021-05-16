LSV Asset Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of HCC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $836.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.