LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of Willis Lease Finance worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $284.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $407,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $36,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $512,354. 51.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

