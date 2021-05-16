LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 82,800 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,038,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,285,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.21 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

