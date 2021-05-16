LSV Asset Management Sells 394 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $205.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.