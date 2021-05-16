LSV Asset Management Sells 4,900 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $180,000. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $857.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.