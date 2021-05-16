LTO Network Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and $14.86 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00084966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 104,987.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01120937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113831 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,855 coins and its circulating supply is 282,642,680 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

