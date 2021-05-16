Lufax (NYSE:LU) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LU. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25. Lufax has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.