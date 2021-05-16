Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

