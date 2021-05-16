Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LUMO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LUMO opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.