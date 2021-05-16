Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.41 million, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

