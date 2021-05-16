LunchMoney (LMY) Reaches Market Cap of $693,717.84

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $693,717.84 and $3,230.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.01079479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00063114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00114164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

