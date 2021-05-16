Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Haywood Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

TSE LUG opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.93. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.90.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,004,700. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

