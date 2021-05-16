LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.92. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 539.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $14.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.03 to $16.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NYSE:LYB opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

