Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.47.

NYSE:MGA traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 908,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

