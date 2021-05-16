Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $264.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.62 and a 200-day moving average of $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

