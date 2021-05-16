Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,116 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

