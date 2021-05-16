Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $708,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

