Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 47,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

