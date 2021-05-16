Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,395 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 629,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after acquiring an additional 608,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,853,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

