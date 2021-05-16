Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 360 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $530.07 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.50 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

