MAPS Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, MAPS has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $66.37 million and $1.61 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,644,108 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

