Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $19.66

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $21.18. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 11,944 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 770,000 shares of company stock worth $37,325,200. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

