Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOZ. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.16.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.73 million and a PE ratio of -73.00. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

