Marlin Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $108.11 million and $13.69 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00090327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00512605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00232052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004869 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.08 or 0.01164215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

