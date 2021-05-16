Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marshalls has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 770.25 ($10.06).

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH opened at GBX 729.50 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 715.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 706.31. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

In other news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64 shares of company stock worth $45,150.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.