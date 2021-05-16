MASQ Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.99 million and $277,771.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,208,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

