Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $59.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Materialise reported sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $240.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $378,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Materialise has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.13 and a beta of 0.94.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.