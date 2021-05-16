Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 190.3% Higher This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 190.3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,974.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,756.88 or 1.00153435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $706.61 or 0.01451481 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00734403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00382984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00240066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

