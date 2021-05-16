MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,908 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $947,072.75.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80.

NYSE MXL opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 317,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

