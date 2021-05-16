McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 581.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of McKesson worth $126,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

