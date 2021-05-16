MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. MediaAlpha updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MAX opened at $34.80 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.