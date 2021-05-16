Medica Group (LON:MGP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON MGP opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of £194.60 million and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.46. Medica Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

