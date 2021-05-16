Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.68. 157,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $3,160,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,407,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

