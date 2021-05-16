Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

