Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19,800.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:MDC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

