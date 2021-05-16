Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNS opened at $73.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.